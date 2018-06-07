MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 23-year-old Twin Cities woman is accused of forcing her roommate to take a sleeping pill last month after she assaulted him, robbed him and threatened to shoot him.

Wendy Patricia Escobar, of Apple Valley, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of making terroristic threats, documents filed in Hennepin County show.

According to a criminal complaint, Escobar and her roommate lived in an apartment on the 2500 block of 4th Street North in Minneapolis.

On the night of May 20, the roommate got out of the shower to find Escobar beating up her girlfriend with brass knuckles.

The roommate stopped Escobar from throwing punches, and she started yelling at him. He then went into his room to go to sleep.

Later, Escobar entered his room with at least two men, who began punching the roommate with brass knuckles and striking him in the legs with a metal rod, the complaint states.

Escobar then pulled what appeared to be a handgun on her roommate and threatened to shoot him.

The roommate told police that Escobar and her friends stole $20,000 in cash from him, along with two cell phones.

After the robbery, Escobar pointed the gun at her roommate and forced him to take a sleeping pill before leaving the apartment.

The roommate suffered minor injuries and called police the next day. He also found Escobar’s gun, which proved to be a bb gun.

On Monday, police interviewed Escobar, and she admitted to robbing, assaulting and threatening to shoot her roommate.

She told officers she did it because “she was angry” that he yelled at her, the complaint states.

If convicted of the aggravated robbery charges, Escobar faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

She is currently in the Hennepin County Jail. Her bail was set at $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Escobar was convicted in January of making terroristic threats under similar circumstances: assaulting a man in his home using dangerous weapons.