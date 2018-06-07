MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul is considering raising the minimum wage. The city wants to gather input from the public at its first of four sessions on June 7 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Arlington Hills Community Center.

Officials have been studying this potential move for months. They plan to answer questions such as:

What is an appropriate minimum wage, and how long would it take to roll out? Minneapolis passed its $15 per hour minimum June 2017, set to be in full swing by July 2024. Is that the right move for St. Paul, or does it need something different?

Who, if anyone, would be exempt? Student workers? Seasonal workers?

What about the service industry? Could tips go towards the new minimum, or would the bar or restaurant owner have to meet the minimum first, then distribute tips on top of that?

There are several different perspectives regarding who this move would benefit and who it would hurt. In a May 10 committee meeting, a member of the community pointed to the optics, effectively asking why someone in St. Paul would make less money than the person doing the same job in Minneapolis.

It’s not as simple for business owners. Franchise companies set their prices at the national level, so its owners can’t simply charge more money to make up for higher wages. Some small business owners, like baker Oscar Murcia, feel like they would have no choice but to take it out on customers.

“I know my customers,” said Murcia, worried he’d lose business. “They know the price of everything, you know?”