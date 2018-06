Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes, presented by Minneapolis Northwest Tourism, is a free, 2-day street art festival with entertainment, food, and family fun!

The Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes is featuring sidewalk chalk art by professionals, amateurs & art enthusiasts from across the world!

The event will occur on June 9-10, 2018 (10-5 both days) and is located on Main Street in Arbor Lakes.

Click here for more information.