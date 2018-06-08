MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, news broke that celebrity chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain died by suicide.

Bourdain’s direct, no-frills personality nourished the curiosity and sense of adventure in millions around the world. His passion inspired many to travel, try new foods and sparked conversation about culture and society.

His death by suicide, along with that of fashion icon Kate Spade, are factoring into an increased conversation about a topic that can be difficult to breach.

But it must be breached.

Compounding the urgency is the recent news that the Centers for Disease Control found suicide rates have increased 30 percent over the last two decades across the country. In Minnesota, they’ve increased by more than 40 percent.

As a resource to help better understand and start these difficult conversations, WCCO hosted a question and answer session with NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness this morning.

In it we learned, for a quarter of suicidal people, the time between the decision and action takes less than 5 minutes.

NAMI told us that deciding to reach out to someone is key in slowing down or stopping that thought process. Watch below for more advice on how specifically you can open that conversation.

NAMI will be hosting free “Question, Persuade, Refer” workshops next week. Information on those classes is available for June 11 or June 14.

Here are some other resources: