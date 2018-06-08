MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, news broke that celebrity chef, author and TV host Anthony Bourdain died by suicide.
Bourdain’s direct, no-frills personality nourished the curiosity and sense of adventure in millions around the world. His passion inspired many to travel, try new foods and sparked conversation about culture and society.
His death by suicide, along with that of fashion icon Kate Spade, are factoring into an increased conversation about a topic that can be difficult to breach.
But it must be breached.
Compounding the urgency is the recent news that the Centers for Disease Control found suicide rates have increased 30 percent over the last two decades across the country. In Minnesota, they’ve increased by more than 40 percent.
As a resource to help better understand and start these difficult conversations, WCCO hosted a question and answer session with NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness this morning.
In it we learned, for a quarter of suicidal people, the time between the decision and action takes less than 5 minutes.
NAMI told us that deciding to reach out to someone is key in slowing down or stopping that thought process. Watch below for more advice on how specifically you can open that conversation.
NAMI will be hosting free “Question, Persuade, Refer” workshops next week. Information on those classes is available for June 11 or June 14.
Here are some other resources:
- Minnesota has had and will continue to have 24/7 crisis services available across the state, available both by phone and in person by calling the appropriate county crisis phone number. A list of numbers can be found at mn.state/dhs/crisis,
- In the metro area, people in crisis can call **CRISIS (274747) from a mobile phone. This mobile phone service will soon be available statewide.
- Crisis Text Line is a text-based crisis line available 24/7. Text MN to 741741.
- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will continue to be available without interruption at 800-273-TALK (8255).