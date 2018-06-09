MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are warning residents about a recent rash of burglaries — and the prime suspects are children.

Police say boys as young as 11 years old are using a soliciting scam to steal from homeowners in the Mac-Groveland and Summit-University neighborhoods.

“Kids are going out and soliciting for donations for a fictitious basketball team,” said St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Police say the group of boys go door to door, handing out a flyer which says they are raising money for transportation fees and concessions — but if no one is home to give them money, they find a way inside.

“They’re going ahead and going into unlocked doors, sometimes pushing screens open, damaging them and getting into homes and taking purses, wallets, sometimes car keys,” Ernster said.

There have been seven incidents reported so far. One resident filed a police report after confronting the boys leaving his home. Three arrests were made, but the scam and burglaries have continued.

“For the people that we’ve talked to that have encountered some of these young people, they’re finding that they don’t know if it’s legit or not, they’re taking them at their word,” Ernster said.

The flyer the boys are handing out says they are part of the Weber Park Community Center, but the address is for the Weber Park in Edina. Police say they do not believe there is any connection between the park and any fundraiser.

Homeowners who see any suspicious activity are urged to call 911.