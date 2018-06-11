MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The battle of the bog is over, but it came too late to save a summer camp.

The Forum News Service reports volunteer crews were finally able to move some of this giant bog from the Legionville Camp beachfront on North Long Lake Sunday.

It took 24 small boats and pontoons, plus a bobcat. This bog, weighing 8 million pounds, had been nicknamed “The Beast.”

It detached from another part of the lake last fall and floated to the camp. They cut it into several pieces to make it easier to move.

The Legionville summer camp announced last week it was cancelling the 2018 session over safety concerns. Hundreds of kids swim at the beach each summer. Organizers were concerned a child might wander into the bog and fall through it.