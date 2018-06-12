MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police say officers have arrested a man in connection to the April death of a community activist who was gunned down outside his mother’s front door.

Sid Strickland-Green, 27, was arrested Monday and booked into the Hennepin County Jail pending murder charges, online roster records show. His first court appearance is slated for Tuesday afternoon, and his was set at $1 million.

Police did not mention where they apprehended Strickland-Green, but said his arrest was connected to the shooting death of Tyrone Williams.

The 33-year-old community activist and father of four was fatally shot on April 3 outside his mother’s home in north Minneapolis.