MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A raccoon spotted in downtown St. Paul Tuesday morning scaled a building and is now 20 stories up.
The critter was first spotted at the Town Square building, huddled in a nook above the sidewalk.
When building workers attempted to nab the raccoon from the ledge,it scurried over to UBS Plaza. That’s when it started climbing.
Eventually, the raccoon settled into a nook next to a window about 20 stories up. No word yet on whether crews plan to get it down.
Naturally, someone who is decidedly not the raccoon has started a Twitter account on the critter’s behalf.
Meanwhile, someone who also is decidedly not the raccoon started a rival Twitter account.