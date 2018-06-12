MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A raccoon spotted in downtown St. Paul Tuesday morning scaled a building and is now 20 stories up.

The critter was first spotted at the Town Square building, huddled in a nook above the sidewalk.

This poor raccoon apparently got itself stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building in downtown St. Paul, likely on an errant mission to raid pigeon nests on the skyway over 7th Street. It's been there for two days now, without food or water. @mprnews pic.twitter.com/fVI5pmdCWq — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

When building workers attempted to nab the raccoon from the ledge,it scurried over to UBS Plaza. That’s when it started climbing.

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

Eventually, the raccoon settled into a nook next to a window about 20 stories up. No word yet on whether crews plan to get it down.

Can you see him? He's waaaaaay up there pic.twitter.com/ZnRZGr2qH4 — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) June 12, 2018

Naturally, someone who is decidedly not the raccoon has started a Twitter account on the critter’s behalf.

I made a big mistake. #mprraccoon — The St. Paul Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 12, 2018

Meanwhile, someone who also is decidedly not the raccoon started a rival Twitter account.