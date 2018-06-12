Filed Under:Downtown St. Paul, Local TV, Town Square, UBS Plaza

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A raccoon spotted in downtown St. Paul Tuesday morning scaled a building and is now 20 stories up.

The critter was first spotted at the Town Square building, huddled in a nook above the sidewalk.

When building workers attempted to nab the raccoon from the ledge,it scurried over to UBS Plaza. That’s when it started climbing.

Eventually, the raccoon settled into a nook next to a window about 20 stories up. No word yet on whether crews plan to get it down.

Naturally, someone who is decidedly not the raccoon has started a Twitter account on the critter’s behalf.

Meanwhile, someone who also is decidedly not the raccoon started a rival Twitter account.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch