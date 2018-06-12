MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most people need more than $1 million saved up for retirement, while the average American only has about one-tenth of that in savings, according to Hamline University finance professor Dan Lehmann.

He urges people start saving immediately after entering the workforce—no excuses. Not even student loan debt.

“All experts will tell them—sorry,” said Lehmann. “You [have to] pay off the debt in addition to saving for retirement, because you need to start early to accumulate the kinds of funds you need for retirement in today’s world.”

Lehmann urges people consider the following short-term goals: