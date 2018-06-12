MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota are cleaning up after Monday morning brought a round of storms, toppling trees and damaging boats. Strong wind and heavy rain left damage across central Minnesota.

Strong winds knocked down trees in the Sartell area. WCCO’s cameras also found a playground set tipped over.

In Spring Park Bay on Lake Minnetonka, a number of boats were shown to have been damaged and even submerged in the water. Portions of the dock were also dislodged.

In nearby Mount, trees were downed, blocking some area roads.

With the damage came accompanying power outages. That meant no power for traffic lights along Shoreline Drive in Navarre. An officer was there to help direct traffic.

Some parts of downtown also saw damage from the strong winds. Near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, WCCO saw a toppled traffic light as well as boats that had become unmoored near Calhoun Beach Club.