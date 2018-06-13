Filed Under:Amelia Santaniello, Frank Vascellaro, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Star Tribune followed WCCO’s Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro around for several days a few months ago while their children were in the middle of the high school basketball playoffs.

That experience, and a look at life at home with their family, became the subject of a feature story in the Star Tribune Magazine.

frank and amelia star tribune Amelia & Frank Give Star Tribune Behind The Scenes Look

(credit: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)

The magazine insert was in the Sunday paper and the online edition, which hit the internet Tuesday.

Click here to read reporter Amelia Rayno’s story, and click here to view photographer Jeff Wheeler’s image gallery.

