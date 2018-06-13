Filed Under:AT&T, Comcast, Disney, FOX, Mergers, Time Warner

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast will likely bid for Fox’s entertainment business as early as Wednesday now that a federal judge has cleared AT&T’s $85 billion takeover of Time Warner.

If Comcast succeeds in outbidding Disney for Fox, a major cable distributor would control even more channels on its lineup and those of its rivals. There are fears that it could lead to higher cable bills or hinder online alternatives.

But U.S. District Judge Richard Leon cleared the AT&T deal Tuesday despite similar fears.

The ruling is signaling that federal regulators might have a hard time stopping companies from getting bigger by gobbling up rivals and the content they own.

Comcast isn’t likely the only mega-media bid in the works.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

