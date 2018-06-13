MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 35-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a collision at a western Wisconsin intersection.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on at the intersection of CTH E and CTH I in St. Joseph Township.

Pedro Luis Vera Cornier, of Somerset, Wisconsin, was going north on CTH I in a Chevrolet Aveo, stopped at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a Jetta Volkswagen going east on CTH E.

The Volkswagen had the right of way, the sheriff’s office said, as there is no stop sign for CTH E.

Cornier’s car sustained heavy driver’s side damage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Volkswagen’s driver, 25-year-old Anthony Herbst, of Houlton, Wisconsin, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says both drivers were wearing seat belts.