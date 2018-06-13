Filed Under:Bad Axe Throwing, International Axe Throwing Day, Urban Axe Throwing
(credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wednesday marked International Axe Throwing Day, and there’s a way you can celebrate (safely) in Minnesota.

All Bad Axe Throwing locations, including the one in Minneapolis, will let you throw for free. Walk-ins are welcome from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The international holiday encourages people to bring their family and friends to try the sport as well.

The World Axe Throwing League says the holiday is all about raising awareness for the sport of urban axe throwing.

