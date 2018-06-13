MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It looks like the world-famous, skyscraper-scaling raccoon will have a happy ending.

The #mprraccoon first captured the hearts of millions on the internet when it started climbing the skyscraper Tuesday afternoon, eventually settling on a ledge more than 20 stories up where it spent several hours napping.

Then around 2 a.m. Wednesday, it started climbing again, moving from window to window, until it reached the corner of the UBS Building, then the roof at around 2:30 a.m. There were some live traps with cat food at the top, but no word yet if the critter made its way into one of them.

The adventure-turned-internet-sensation started when MPR reporters saw the raccoon trapped on an overhang near the bottom of a building near their office. Witnesses say the maintenance staff tried helping it get down by pushing a few two-by-fours in its direction. That obviously didn’t work, as raccoons apparently tend to climb when they get scared.

The fuzzy critter hopped to the roof of that building before scurrying over to the UBS Building to make its climb.