MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Willmar man is now charged with having the weapons to follow through on a threat to blow up the homes or vehicles of a judge and prosecutor in Kandiyohi County.

In February, a search of Chad Monson’s house and property uncovered drugs, bomb making materials and lots of guns.

This week, a federal grand jury indicted Monson for having those weapons illegally.

Court papers accuse Monson of having 10 machine guns, some with the serial numbers scratched off.

He’s also accused of having three pipe bombs ready to be detonated.

Monson is scheduled to be in federal court Friday for a detention hearing.