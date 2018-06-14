Filed Under:Congdon Elementary School, Duluth, Duluth School District, Rat Infestation

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Duluth School District will work this summer to get rid of rats that have infested an elementary school.

Facilities manager Dave Spooner estimates there are 100 to 200 rats at Congdon Elementary School. A local pest control firm will clear the footing and foundation drainage system underneath a gym addition where many of the rats have congregated. KBJR-TV says pest control workers are currently trapping about five rats a day.

Spooner says the eradication is compliant with Minnesota Department of Health and Environmental Protection Agency guidelines.

The school is closed to the public for now.

