MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson officially proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day, which is now celebrated around the country.

This Thursday, many veterans and service members got the chance to hit the lake for some fishing.

It’s the 243rd anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army. And for many, what better way to celebrate than to take military families fishing on Lake Minnetonka?

Around 9 a.m., 40 fishing boats and guides left Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka and took about 150 veterans, active duty members, and their families out for a morning of fishing. A number of organizations partnered up for this including the Minneapolis and St. Paul recruiting Battalions.

Terry Gay has been with the army for 16 years. On Thursday, he got a chance to take two of his three daughters fishing for the very first time. It was a well-deserved morning away.

“I’ve been at it for 16 years and it has been great. I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Gay said.

“We hope to serve their families as well because we didn’t want to just pull the guys away from their families again. We wanted to include their family members,” Fishing for Life organizer, and veteran, Tom Goodrich said.

Before fishing began, the color guard dressed in replica military uniforms from 1776, and held a special ceremony. And nine new Army recruits were sworn in right by the lake before they hopped on the bolts to do some fishing. After Thursday, some of them will head off to boot camp.