MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You would’ve had to have been wrapped in a cocoon to have missed this week’s superstar raccoon. who shot to worldwide attention after she scaled the UBS Building in downtown St. Paul.

After a 15-hour climb to the top, she was caught in a live trap and was later released on private land by wildlife experts.

Now, the St. Paul raccoon will be forever immortalized as a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says people nationwide fell in love with the Raccoon as she defied the odds to reach the top of the building, all while being watched by multitudes of people both online and in person.

You can pre-order now; the raccoon bobbleheads are expected to ship in October.