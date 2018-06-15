MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead after a hit-and-run and violent crash in north Minneapolis Friday night.

Police say the crash happened in an alley near the intersection of Penn and Lowry avenues at about 7:52 p.m.

Officers in an unmarked squad car were paroling the area when they saw two vehicles speed by them. The officers pursued the vehicles, one of which stopped. That driver told police they were chasing after a full-size van because they witnessed it involved in a hit-and-run crash.

As officers headed in the direction of the van, the suspect drove through the alley of an apartment complex, slammed into another car, struck a light pole and then flipped.

Police say there were two passenger in each of the vehicles involved. One passenger in each vehicle was killed, while the other two were transported to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. All of the passengers involved are believed to be adults.

Witness gave me video of the crash scene. Most is too graphic to show, but you can see overturned car, emergency personnel from these screenshots @WCCO #wcco pic.twitter.com/dU9rHuBKeF — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) June 16, 2018

Witnesses at the scene tell WCCO that the chase started as a police pursuit, but police say that is not true.

Officers canvased the area to speak with more witnesses. The investigation is on-going.