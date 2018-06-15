Filed Under:Carr Hagermann, Minnesota Renaissance Festival, Rape, Scott County Fairgrounds, Sexual Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A manager at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival is charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct after allegedly raping a woman on the fairgrounds last fall.

Scott County prosecutors say Carr Hagermann, the 59-year-old artistic director of the annual fair, attacked a woman who was working as a freelance photographer. According to the criminal complaint filed this week, he repeatedly beat, raped and sodomized the woman in a storage room.

John Klassen, a Minneapolis attorney representing the woman, tells the Star Tribune that other female festival employees have made allegations against Hagerman. He says the alleged attack is one of the most vicious he’s dealt with in his career.

Defense attorney Piper Kenney tells The Associated Press on Friday the allegations against Hagerman are “he said, she said.”

