MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 48-year-old Robbinsdale man died early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Bloomington, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash just after 2 a.m. in the area of Interstate 494 and Highway 100. The State Patrol says a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading from westbound I-494 to northbound Highway 100 when it crashed.

Authorities say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved. The name of the man has not been released.

