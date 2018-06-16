WEATHER RESOURCES: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a Twin Cities museum has created an exhibit in his honor.

Castile died in July 2016 after a St. Anthony police officer shot him during a traffic stop.

Following his death, several artists created pieces to express their feelings. Starting this weekend, the Minneapolis Institute of Art will showcase that work in a new display called “Art and Healing: In the Moment.”

Castile’s mother reached out to the museum, asking to share the work with the hopes of having a healing effect on the community. The free exhibit opens to the public on Sunday, through the end of July.

