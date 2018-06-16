MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a fatal crash occurred after a motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier in Brooklyn Center Friday evening.

According to the state patrol, shortly before 11:30 a.m. the 55-year-old Ham Lake man was on a Harley Davidson, along with a 33-year-old Ham Lake woman, traveling northbound on Highway 100 to eastbound Interstate 694.

The motorcycle slowed while taking the curve on the entrance to eastbound I-694 with vehicles approaching quickly behind it.

The motorcyclist attempted to change lanes, but overcorrected and hit a concrete barrier.

The state patrol says the crash was fatal, but it has not been confirmed if both occupants of the motorcycle were killed.

The state patrol says the road conditions were dry at the time of crash.