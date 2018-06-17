SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Filed Under:Chemical Exposure, Oakwood Apartments, Plymouth, Plymouth Fire Department

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Several people were evacuated from their apartments on Sunday because of chemical exposure.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the Oakwood Apartments in Plymouth. Firefighters say they got a call about the smell of a chemical and people saying they were sick.

The state’s chemical assessment team came in investigate. They did detect a chemical, but they aren’t exactly sure what it is yet. Firefighters ventilated every single apartment and residents were evacuated for about six hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch