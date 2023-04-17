Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

April 17-23







Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

Hundreds of thousands of North American farmers are helping feed a hungry world, thanks to the connections CHS provides to global grain markets as well as to crop nutrients and other inputs producers need. CHS is a Fortune 100 company and global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives. With more than 12,000 employees, CHS is dedicated to helping its owners grow and is proud of its long tradition of shared success and being responsible stewards in our communities. CHS supplies Cenex® brand energy products (refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products), crop nutrients, grain marketing services, animal feed, food and food ingredients, along with business solutions including insurance, financial and risk management services. To learn more about the value of the CHS cooperative system, visit chsinc.com

About Beth LaBreche, VP of Enterprise Marketing and Communications:

Beth LaBreche is vice president of Enterprise Marketing and Communications. She is responsible for the company’s internal and external communications and branding, including corporate image, employee communication, advertising, community and public relations.

Before coming to CHS, LaBreche was the founder of LaBreche, a Twin Cities-based marketing and communications agency that was recognized as one of the best agencies to work for in the country by the industry’s Holmes Report. After merging her firm with Gage Marketing, LaBreche assumed the role of vice president, strategy and business development with that firm.

LaBreche earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota. She has served on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities, the University of Minnesota School of Journalism, Hamline University School of Business and the Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce. She stays active in the community serving on the Minnesota Women’s Economic Roundtable and several other organizations.

