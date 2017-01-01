Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week
May 22-28
Minnesota Super Bowl Committee
WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!
Faegre Baker Daniels is dedicated to serving the legal needs of regional, national and international businesses. From offices in the United States, United Kingdom and China, the firm’s more-than 750 legal and consulting professionals provide the depth and breadth of expertise necessary to solve complex business challenges. With roots dating back to 1863, FaegreBD is one of the 75 largest law firms headquartered in the U.S.
About Steven Kennedy, Partner and Minneapolis Office Leader, Faegre Baker Daniels:
Steven Kennedy is an experienced corporate lawyer who leads Faegre Baker Daniels’ Minneapolis office. Steven represents publicly held companies such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Baxter International, Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., Hawkins, Inc., Piper Jaffray Companies and Polaris Industries, Inc. He also represents a number of larger private companies, including United Subcontractors, Inc. and Verisae, Inc. Steven advises on all areas of corporate governance and securities law compliance and collaborates with buyers and sellers in public and private mergers and acquisitions transactions. To learn more about Steven, visit https://www.faegrebd.com/steven-kennedy.