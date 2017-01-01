Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

May 29 – June 4















Get more about: Event Lab

Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

When the 2018 Super Bowl comes to the Bold North, Minnesota will be on the biggest stage in the world. For more than 20 years, Event Lab has been elevating events to that level. Event Lab creates award-winning, unforgettable moments for clients in Minneapolis and around the world. When they say they can take an event from concept through design, they really mean it. Event Lab’s services include event design and décor, destination management, branding and graphics, music and entertainment, meeting support and hospitality, venue selection and local experiences. They know how to bring people together, always keeping their clients at the heart of every project. Whether you’re holding a corporate, social or other type of event, Event Lab is your event planning and décor source, including for all of your 2018 Super Bowl event needs.

About Jack Noble, President of Event Lab:

Jack Noble received his Bachelor of Science from Lewis & Clark College in 1991. He graduated with honors and two majors; one in Business Administration and the other in a combination of Mathematics and Information Technology. Soon after, Jack began working as an accountant at Northwestern Travel, one of the country’s largest travel agencies. Twelve years later, Jack was President and Chief Operating Officer of Northwestern Travel, responsible for half a billion in annual sales and over 900 employees. During this time, he also received a Master of Business Administration from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota in 2000. After Northwestern Travel was sold, Jack started as President of Event Lab, where he currently enjoys a rapid pace of growth and success. Jack and his wife Jennifer have three children. They enjoy spending time together on their boat on Lake Minnetonka and traveling the world as much as possible.