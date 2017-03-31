Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week
June 5 – 11
Minnesota Super Bowl Committee
WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with $450 billion in assets as of March 31, 2017, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth largest commercial bank in the United States. The Company operates 3,091 banking offices in 25 states and 4,838 ATMs and provides a comprehensive line of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to consumers, businesses and institutions. For more information, visit www.usbank.com.
As part of the opening of U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016, the company launched U.S. Bank Places to Play, a three year $1 million program in partnership with the Minnesota Vikings to fund recreational play spaces across the state of Minnesota. U.S. Bank awarded seven nonprofits with $300,000 in grants in the first round of the program in 2016. The second round of grants will be announced this week.
Phillip Trier serves as Twin Cities Market President at U.S. Bank and also manages the company’s commercial banking business in the Twin Cities. He is responsible for leading the middle market business segment in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding Metropolitan area. The Commercial Banking Group serves private, public, non-profit and multi-national businesses.