Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

June 12 – 18

Get more about: Travelers

Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

The Travelers Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for auto, home and business, with roots dating back to 1853 in St. Paul, Minnesota. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and operations in the United States and selected international markets.

Travelers is deeply committed to giving back to the communities where its employees, customers and agents live and work. Over the last decade, Travelers has contributed more than $200 million to organizations that improve academic and career success, develop thriving neighborhoods and enhance lives through arts and culture. Its employees are also dedicated to their communities – last year alone in St. Paul, Travelers employees spent more than 16,000 hours volunteering in their community, at organizations like Habitat for Humanity®, BestPrep and Page Education Foundation.

To learn more about the many ways Travelers is involved in the community, visit www.travelers.com/community.

Andy F. Bessette, EVP and Chief Administration Officer of Travelers:

Andy Bessette is Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Travelers. He is a member of the company’s Management Committee and Operating Committee.

Bessette is responsible for Corporate Real Estate, Corporate Procurement, Administrative Services, Community Relations, Aviation, Internal Investigations and Event Management. He is also responsible for sports sponsorships, including the company’s official marketing partnership with the PGA TOUR and title sponsorship of the Travelers Championship, for which he serves on the board of the Greater Hartford Community Foundation. He has also held a number of management positions across the company.

Bessette served as President of the International Development Research Corporation (IDRC), now CoreNet Global, and earned an IDRC professional certificate as Advanced Professional in Real Estate and the Workplace.

He is a member of the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the University of Connecticut Health Center. He also serves as Vice Chairman of the Capital Region Development Authority and sits on the Board of Advisors for Team Rubicon. He is a corporator for Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center and serves on the Board of Governors for Hartford Hospital. He is a past chair of the MetroHartford Alliance Board of Directors and serves on the executive and compensation committees. He also serves on the board of Greater MSP in Minneapolis. A member of the 1980 United States Olympic Team, he continues to support Olympic Committee activities.

Bessette holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and a master’s degree from the University of Rhode Island.