Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

June 19 – 25





Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

Founded in St. Paul, Minn., in 1966, Pentair is a global company dedicated to building a safer, more sustainable world from the inside out. Pentair delivers industry leading products, services and solutions that help people make the best use of the resources they rely on most. Its technology moves the world forward by ensuring that water is plentiful, useful and pure, and that critical equipment and those near it are protected.

Randall J. Hogan, Pentair CEO:

Randall J. Hogan was named Pentair’s chief executive officer in 2001 and was appointed chairman in 2002. He first joined Pentair in 1998 as executive vice president and president of the Enclosures Group (now known as Pentair Electrical). Prior to Pentair, Hogan was president of United Technologies’ Carrier Transicold Division. He also held leadership roles at the Pratt & Whitney division of United Technologies, General Electric and McKinsey & Company. Hogan serves as a director of Medtronic plc where he is also a member of the Audit and Finance committees. Hogan holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.