Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

March 13 – 19

Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

Amy Zaroff has the tools, resources and experience to set your brand apart. Our tailored and detailed process specifically suits your needs and immerses guests in your brand and your mission. Our team of event producers and designers handle every aspect of your event with seamless precision. Concept creation, venue selection, design and fabrication, invitation design, production, event flow, catering, floral and entertainment procurement are all a part of what we do.

About Amy Zaroff

Amy believes that every day is a reason to celebrate. Her life is focused on family and friends and the connections people make with those they enjoy sharing their innermost selves with. Amy lives by the mantra: “All you have is your name. Use it wisely.” As such, she strives to plan, design and execute every event with integrity, transparency and authenticity. With over 20 years of experience in a wide range of industries including television production, marketing, hospitality and event production, Amy has refined her skills in design, planning and time management. She has produced events for companies including: Target, HealthPartners, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Major League Baseball, the Minnesota Vikings and the James Beard Foundation as well as many luxury weddings and mitzvahs throughout the country. Amy sits on the boards of Appetite for Change, Pab’s Packs and previously The Birthday Party Project. She is active in Women’s Presidents Organization and spends time mentoring teens and women business owners in the Twin Cities.

