Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

March 27 – April 2

Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

Caribou Coffee, founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota, provides high quality handcrafted beverages, as well as bakery and sandwich options to fuel life’s adventures both big and small. Caribou Coffee’s history of sustainability reached a new milestone this year when they announced a commitment to Clean Label beverages. They are committed to making every delicious handcrafted drink using only real ingredients, like real chocolate, vanilla and caramel, without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners. As the first national coffeehouse to offer Clean Label beverages, Caribou Coffee set a Clean Label standard by creating an “Off-Limit list” of 70+ ingredients which will not be added to any of their drinks- ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, partially hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, aspartame and many others. To learn more about their journey visit CaribouCleanDrink.com

About Jenifer Hagness, Senior Director of Marketing and Product for Caribou Coffee®

Jenifer Hagness, Senior Director of Marketing and Product for Caribou Coffee® leads Caribou’s Brand Marketing and Product Innovation, she has been with the company for just over two years. Jenifer’s journey to coffee started long before her time at Caribou as she has held several roles within the coffee industry over the past 13 years. She started her career in coffee as a Peace Corps Volunteer, where she lived in Guatemala as a business volunteer working side by side with coffee farmers negotiating coffee pricing with major U.S. importers. 2008-2013 Jenifer served as President and General Manager for CityKid Java, LLC a local MN for profit coffee social enterprise focused on premium coffee, that provided funding for inner city youth programs. 2013-2014 Jenifer worked within the CPG Space where she collaborated with Target Corporation developing several emerging brands and categories within the coffee, food and beverage space. She has held two roles prior to her current role at Caribou to include: Coffee Category Director and Director of Product Innovation.

