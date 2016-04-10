Bold North WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week

This Week’s Good Neighbor Business of the Week

April 10-16

Minnesota Super Bowl Committee

WCCO in partnership with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will put the Bold North on the map through the WCCO Good Neighbor Business of the Week, celebrating Super Bowl 52 by featuring and telling the story of the top 52 businesses…the best of the Bold North!

At BeEvents, we dream to be the directors of the moments that shape our world. We exists to contribute to the experience of live events through our mission to make events matter, by design. Acting as the architects of experiences, we nurture connections, elicit wonder, and allow the scripting of the stories yet untold. As a collaborative creative agency with an audience-driven design process, Ryan and his team have been rewarded to build imaginatively designed, visual environments for the likes of Best Buy, Boston Scientific, Children’s Hospitals, Land O’Lakes, Children’s Theatre Company, North Memorial, 3M, & Target, to name a few. Because at BeEvents we exist to take risks, to try something else and to confidently take our client’s to what is next.

About Ryan Hanson, CSEP, Principal & Chief Creative Officer of BeEvents:

Ryan Hanson, CSEP brings more than a mid-western sensibility and work ethic to BeEvents as the company’s Principal and Creative Director. When you grow up in Minnesota you can’t help but to dream big. And Ryan, dreams REALLY BIG. A natural storyteller, ignited by a sense of wonder and insatiable curiosity, he was drawn to the world of live events. After studying and working in London and New York, Ryan returned to Minneapolis, seeking to root himself in an authentic city brimming with potential and powerful history of innovative collaboration.

His inspired outlook and approachable demeanor made Ryan a sought after collaborator for marketing, agency and event professionals. It’s his design aesthetic and intuitive sense for space ignited his a reputation as a game-changer. Excited by bold ideas and yearning to experiment with what live events could be, in 2008, Ryan quit his corporate job and funneled his creativity energies into the Minneapolis-based design agency, BeEvents.

