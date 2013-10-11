A Guide To Twin Cities Haunted Houses

The time of ghosts and goblins, vampires and werewolves, and things that go bump in the night is upon us. Want to get your scare on? You have all kinds of choices. Here are some haunted house options for you, ranked from least scary (safe for older kids) to most scary (not for the little ones, and think hard about your own scaredy-cat level). If you’ve got really young ones, there are various non-scary events around town, but let’s face it—haunted houses are scary, no matter what, so they may not be a good fit for the littlest kids.

GENTLY SCARY The Haunting Experience Zywiec’s Garden Center

10900 E. Pt. Douglas Road

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Low-Scare Matinee

Website Another terrifying treasure Like the Fright Farm, the Haunting Experience has a “matinee” appropriate for the 12-and-under crowd. Visitors still get to experience the haunted house, the hayride and bonfire, but without quite the scare the evening visitors will get.

Fright Farm 2020 White Bear Ave No

Maplewood, MN 55119

Website OK, during normal hours Fright Farm is terrifying. So terrifying they advertise “emergency exits” in case you can’t handle it! But, they do offer a special “low scare” matinee that’s family friendly.

DEFINITELY NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART Scream Town 7410 Highway 212

Chaska, MN

612-562-6409

Dates Open: Click for more

Hours: 7 p.m. (last ticket sale is 10 p.m.)

Price: Prices vary by age and whether it’s a “peak night” or an off night

Website Not just a haunted house—it’s a Klown House. And if that’s not scary enough, plan to stop at the Hillbilly Motel, take a walk down Rabid Alley, check out the Oak Blood Forest, and find out what’s causing Terror in the Corn. You can get a $3 off coupon at certain Spirit Halloween Super stores to use on specific dates. Don’t feel like waiting in the frighteningly long line? You can buy a “fast pass” for $30. You can also buy food at Scream Town – from pork chops on a stick to hot cider. CBS Minnesota Insider Tip: While it’s not recommended for ages 10 and under, touts itself as “family friendly” since no alcohol is served or allowed on site.

Trail of Terror 3525 145th Street West

Shakopee, MN 55379

952-445-7361

For days, hours: Click here

Website This is definitely an adult event. Shakopee’s Trail of Terror has 25 terrifying rooms to explore, if you dare. But that’s not all—check out the Hollywood Horror Corn Maze, or the Monster Truck Ride or Haunted Hayride. Phobias? Find out how strong they are at the five Halls of Horror. There are a total of 15 attractions from tattoo artist and karaoke on the weekends to a psychic far and dance club. Alcohol and snacks are also available. Not recommended for kids ages 12 and under.

Frightmares at Buck Hill 15400 Buck Hill Road

Burnsville, MN 55306

For days, hours: Click here

Website Before ski season kicks in, Buck Hill showcases four haunted houses: Orchard Manor Dead and Breakfast, Fright Factory, Bellharm-Lovejoy Asylum, and Haunted Hollow. Not recommended for kids ages 12 and under.

FOR ADULTS ONLY (AND VERY BRAVE ONES AT THAT) The Soap Factory Haunted Basement 514 2nd St SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

612-623-9176

Reserve tickets now: Click here It’s not a matter of recommendation—the Soap Factory will not admit you if you are under 18. This fairly new addition to the haunted house scene in the Twin Cities is wildly popular (be sure to order tickets ahead of time to avoid disappointment). Artist-designed and playing with your head in ways you’d never imagined, this is the most truly terrifying place to visit at Halloween.