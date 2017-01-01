Donating your airline miles is one simple way you can help grant a life-changing Make-A-Wish experience to a child with a life-threatening medical condition. That’s why WCCO-TV, NewsRadio 830 WCCO and Make-A-Wish Minnesota are teaming up for the 4th Annual WCCO Wishes in Flight Airline Miles Drive. We can accept mileage donations from the following airlines: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Jet Blue Airlines, Continental OnePass miles now accepted under the United Mileage Plus program, Make-A-Wish Minnesota also accepts Sun Country Ufly points. You will need to have your mileage account number ready. You can call your airline to find out your account number before calling us. If you don’t know how many miles you have, that’s okay. You can simply tell us the amount you would like to donate – or call the airline to find out your account balance. Have a question? Volunteers will be waiting at our phone lines to walk you through the process and help you with any questions you may have.

.

Most Recent Make-A-Wish Stories

