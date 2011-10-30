  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991The University of Minnesota had to close during the Halloween Blizzard.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991The police took to snowmobiles in order to assist those in need.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991The snow was so heavy and came so fast that some roofs couldn't handle the weight.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991WCCO-TV reporter Bill Hudson was covering the Halloween Blizzard for the station.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991WCCO-TV reporter Esme Murphy was covering the Halloween Blizzard for the station.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991While it was a nuisance for some, it was fun in the snow for others.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991It took days for snow plows to reach local streets.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991The best mode of transportation, if you had to venture out, was on anything that would skim across the snow.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991People braved the elements, even on bikes.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991The snow just kept piling up for three days during the Halloween Blizzard of 1991.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991The snow made it difficult for anything with wheels to navigate local streets.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991Sweatshirts were created to commemorate the event.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween BlizzardAn aerial view of Minneapolis during the Halloween Blizzard of 1991.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 started while children began trick-or-treating on a Thursday.(credit: CBS)
  • Remembering The 1991 Halloween BlizzardHalloween Blizzard 1991The blizzard that lasted three days started on Halloween.(credit: CBS)
Categories: Photo Weather Stories

