The University of Minnesota had to close during the Halloween Blizzard.
The University of Minnesota had to close during the Halloween Blizzard.
The police took to snowmobiles in order to assist those in need.
The snow was so heavy and came so fast that some roofs couldn't handle the weight.
WCCO-TV reporter Bill Hudson was covering the Halloween Blizzard for the station.
WCCO-TV reporter Esme Murphy was covering the Halloween Blizzard for the station.
While it was a nuisance for some, it was fun in the snow for others.
It took days for snow plows to reach local streets.
The best mode of transportation, if you had to venture out, was on anything that would skim across the snow.
People braved the elements, even on bikes.
The snow just kept piling up for three days during the Halloween Blizzard of 1991.
The snow made it difficult for anything with wheels to navigate local streets.
Sweatshirts were created to commemorate the event.
An aerial view of Minneapolis during the Halloween Blizzard of 1991.
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 started while children began trick-or-treating on a Thursday.
The blizzard that lasted three days started on Halloween.
