Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl is the Twin Cities’ premier expert on food, a critic at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. She brings WCCO’s tradition of nutritional information to new heights, Saturdays from 11 a.m. – Noon. If you have something to say on a topic, call-in at 651-989-9226 or text 81807.
Off The Menu With Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Cauliflower Recipes
Cauliflower has cauli-power! Yes, that is a terrible pun. But it’s a good vegetable. Especially like this, Dara’s Top 5!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Celebrity Chef Holiday Appetizers
Give the people what they want, that’s my motto, and so here I present to you fancy holiday recipes from fancy famous people that everyday Joe’s like us can pull off.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Pomegranate Recipes
They’re pretty little red jewels and delicious. But what do you do with them? Dara has your back. Here are the top 5 Pomegranate Recipes!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Slice And Bake Cookies
You can call them refrigerator cookies or icebox cookies, but one thing you’ll definitely call them? Simple! Here are Dara’s Top 5 Slice & Bake Cookies, just in time for the holidays.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Leftover Turkey Recipes
You ate all the awesome turkey sandwiches—what’s next? Dara give you her perspective, which is that turkey leftovers are fantastic—so get cooking!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Easy Celebrity Chef Thanksgiving Recipes
Here are some name-droppy, very wonderful recipes that are actually shockingly easy to fancy up the table for your Thanksgiving courtesy of Dara!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Do-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes
You asked for the best do-ahead Thanksgiving recipes, and here they are! Dara’s Top 5!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Crazy Ambitious Celebrity Chef Pies
Are you already dreaming of your Thanksgiving pie spread? Are you dreaming of showing up with the special pie with a big back story that everyone will talk about forever? If so, here they are, the celebrity chef super-pies that you can start testing out right now.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Acorn Squash Recipes
They’re stacked up in beautiful gray-silver and white-orange piles in every farmers market, acorn squash.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Insanely Good Celebrity Chef Chicken Wings
It’s time to take on the cooking project of the fanciest, fussiest, absolutely best-est chicken wing recipes modern American cooking has to offer! Here are Dara’s Top 5 (plus one easy) Insanely Good Celebrity Chef Chicken Wings!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Easiest Appetizers In The World
Who doesn’t like easy appetizers? Something your eight year old can make but any adult can enjoy! Here are Dara’s Top 5 Easiest Appetizers In The World.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Pork Loin Recipes
I love pork loins, they’re perfect to build a dinner party around and they make the house smell great. Here they are, Dara’s Top 5 Pork Loin Recipes!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Roast Corn Recipes
Of course one of my all-time favorite State Fair foods is the roast corn – but what can you do after the State Fair, to get those good roast corn flavors at home? Plenty says Dara!
Dara Moskowitz-Grumdahl’s Top 5 Recipes For Not-Perfect Tomatoes
I was walking through the farmer’s market the other day at closing time, and all the tomatoes that were left were marked down, and they looked fantastic.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 BLT And Other Tomato Sandwiches
Is there anything better than a basic BLT? Can you take those perfect summer tomatoes and build a different sandwich that’s equally as good as a classic BLT? Oh yes. Here are Dara’s Top 5!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Melon Recipes
It is the height of melon season! you can just slice and eat them, of course. But you know what’s fancier? These, Dara’s Top 5 Melon Recipes!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Grilled Potato Recipes
Potatoes and the grill are perfect together. Smokiness, crispiness and everything that makes a potato delicious. Here are Dara’s Top 5 Grilled Potato Recipes!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Peak Blueberry Recipes
Blueberry season is one of the very best seasons: The sun-ripened local blueberries are just head and shoulders above the winter California ones.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Salad Dressings Of The Stars
Who doesn’t want to eat like the ‘stars’ do? Judy Garland, Gywnyth Paltrow, Bruce springsteen and on and on, have a favorite salad. So, Dara gives you her Top 5 Salad Dressings of the Stars!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Coleslaw Recipes
You were crazy about the potato salads—so I thought let’s do the most logical other thing we can do: Coleslaw! Here are Dara’s Top 5.
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Potato Salad Recipes
Stop settling for the quarts of potato salad in the big box grocery store! These are the potato salads your summer should be filled with. Here are Dara’s Top 5!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Roast Broccoli Recipes
Maybe you know this? Maybe it’s your new way of preparing broccoli. High-heat roasting! Dara thinks this is your new favorite. Check out her top 5!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Strawberry Recipes
Here it is, one of the most glorious weeks of the year, local strawberry season! Let’s go beyond shortcake shall we? Here are Dara’s Top 5!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Lettuce Wrap Recipes
Walking through the farmer’s market this week, what do my wondering eyes did appear? So much lettuce. But what can you do with lettuce besides make a big green salad? You can make lettuce wraps, that is, you can use the lettuce like a taco shell and put stuff in it. Stuff like what? Like this!
Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 Savory Rhubarb Recipes
It’s Rhubarb season. They’re stacked like cord-wood at the Farmers Market. It’s good in more than just pie however! Dara gives you 5 savory ways to use it!