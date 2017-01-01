Win Tickets To The Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo at the National Sport Center In Blaine.
The Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo is coming back to the National Sports Center! Check out the latest gear for 2018 and get unbelievable deals – direct from the manufacturers.
Stick around for great pro seminars, learn tips and tricks and catch more fish this winter. All the biggest Clam Ice Fishing Pros will be on site during the show. Bring the whole family – fun for kids and adults. You won’t want to miss this!
Expo highlights
- Huge collection of shelters and wheelhouses
- Seminars and appearance from Ice Team Pros
- Kids trout fishing pond
- Check out the industries’ latest gear including augers, tackle, rods, reels, sleds, trailers, finders and electronics
- Environmental education
- Guides and resort destinations
- Product demonstrations
- Free parking