'Silence Is Violence': Minneapolis Protests Spread To Other Cities Across The USDevelopments across the United States in connection with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody:
George Floyd Riots: Violence Spans Twin Cities: 3rd Precinct Overtaken & Burned, CNN Reporter ArrestedMinneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, with protesters taking over the police department's 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night.
President Trump Calls Mpls. Protesters 'Thugs'; Doubles Down On 'When The Looting Starts, The Shooting Starts' MessagePresident Donald Trump on Friday threatened to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis “under control,” calling violent protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody “thugs” and saying that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Woman Found Dead Inside Car In North Minneapolis Amid 2nd Night Of Looting, FiresMinneapolis police say a woman's suspicious death overnight on the city's north side is being investigated.
Gov. Tim Walz Apologizes After CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez Is Arrested On AirMinnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized Friday after a CNN reporter was arrested in Minneapolis while reporting on the unrest in the city live on air.
'There Is No Need To See More Video': Police Across The Country Speak Out Against George Floyd's DeathMurder. Brutality. Reprehensible. Indefensible. Police nationwide, in unequivocal and unprecedented language, have condemned the actions of Minneapolis police in the custody death of a handcuffed black man who cried for help as an officer knelt on his neck, pinning him to the pavement for at least eight minutes.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Addresses City In The Middle Of Night Of Violence"Brick and mortar is not as important as life," Frey said. "The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the significance of life."
'Not Our Officer': St. Paul PD Says Social Media Post Claiming One Of Its Officers Incited Mpls. Riots Is FalseSt. Paul police are addressing a social media post that claims to identify one of its officers as a person seen breaking windows in Minneapolis.
Target Closes 24 Stores Around Twin Cities As Protests Continue"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice."
'A Beautiful Spirit:' George Floyd Made New Life in Minn., But Lost Job Due To PandemicFloyd moved to Minneapolis from his native Houston several years ago in hopes of finding work and starting a new life, said Christopher Harris, Floyd's lifelong friend.
Donate To Help Rebuild Damaged Small Businesses On Lake StreetIn response to the destruction of many small businesses on Lake street, community members are coming together to help donate to rebuild their storefronts.
Metro Transit To Halt All Bus And Light Rail Service Through The WeekendMetro Transit announced they will be canceling all bus and light rail transit starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday. And as of 7:30 p.m. they say that all service is suspended through the weekend.
Twins’ Max Kepler Deletes ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Mask Pic Posted Amid George Floyd Protests, Issues ApologyMinnesota Twins star Max Kepler says he had no idea of the “underlying inferences” of a controversial selfie he posted to Instagram amid protests over George Floyd’s death.
'My Heart Shatters In What Transpired The Last 36 Hours': Minnesota Timberwolves Coach Ryan Saunders Reacts To Death Of George FloydThe Timberwolves head coach along with president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, reacted with their thoughts on the death of George Floyd.
MIAC Announces Member Additions, Football Changes For 2021The MIAC conference will look a little different in 2021.
'I Feel Physically Like The Best I've Ever Felt,' Says WWE NXT’s Tommaso CiampaTommaso Ciampo's new feud with Karrion Kross will let him press reset and freshen up his character after a memorable run against Johnny Gargano.
'This....Is Why': LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Other Sports Stars Voice Outrage Over George Floyd's DeathAthletes from across the world of sports spoke out Tuesday night following the death of George Floyd.
Interview: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter Talks After Night Of Looting, FiresHe spoke with Jason DeRusha on WCCO This Morning, noting that while some people were expressing their right to protest the death of George Floyd, others were using the man’s fatal encounter with police as an excuse for destruction (5:52). WCCO This Morning -- May 29, 2020
Mayor Jacob Frey: 'The Symbolism Of A Building Cannot Outweigh The Significance Of Life'The mayor said that he was the one who made the decision, ultimately, to have Minneapolis police officers withdraw from the 3rd Precinct building, citing the danger to both the officers inside the building as well as the public at large (11:47). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020
New Ground-Level Footage Shows Flames At 3rd PrecinctThe MPD 3rd Precinct went up in flames on Thursday amid protests against the death of George Floyd, who died after a MPD officer held a knee against his neck for minutes on end (2:12). WCCO 4 News - May 28, 2020
Jennifer Mayerle: MPD Discussed Withdrawing Officers From 3rd Precinct As Early As NoonJennifer Mayerle discusses the buildup to the MPD withdrawing from the 3rd Precinct on Thursday (2:28). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020
Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel Gives A Status UpdateFreutel shared where the city's containment efforts stand after midnight on a long night of fires in Minneapolis (12:09). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020
'This Is Something None Of Us Have Seen In Our Lifetimes'Veteran WCCO reporter Pat Kessler unpacks the significance of what happened in the Twin Cities today and tonight (5:57). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020
