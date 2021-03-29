CBSN Minnesota
Latest Videos
9 A.M. Weather ReportMonday is expected to be warm but quite windy, Riley O'Connor reports (2:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - March 29, 2021
All Eyes On Minneapolis As Opening Statements Begin In Derek Chauvin TrialThe family of George Floyd, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and The Rev. Al Sharpton held a news conference in downtown Minneapolis (7:42). WCCO Mid-Morning - March 29, 2021
Derek Chauvin Trial: What To Expect During Opening StatementsDefense attorney Joe Tamburino, who is not affiliated with the case, lays out what will likely happen in court Monday morning (1:04). WCCO This Morning -- March 29, 2021
CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: March 29Good morning! It’s time for the latest weather/news. An Australian airline is offering “mystery flights” where the destination is unknown to the passenger. Would you try this? WCCO 4 News - March 29, 2021
#MyMorning: March 29, 2021We want to see what makes you smile. WCCO This Morning -- March 29, 2021
Derek Chauvin Trial: Unprecedented TransparencyJoe Tamburino, a criminal defense attorney not affiliated with the case, spoke with Shayla Reaves and Heather Brown about the unprecedented nature of the Derek Chauvin trial (3:54). WCCO This Morning -- March 29, 2021
Derek Chauvin Trial: What To Expect During Opening StatementsChristiane Cordero reports on what both sides are expected to argue in court (1:53). WCCO This Morning -- March 29, 2021
Derek Chauvin Trial: Opening Statements To Be HeardChristiane Cordero reports on what both sides are expected to emphasize in opening statements (1:46). WCCO This Morning -- March 29, 2021