  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Heather Brown
Filed Under:Abbott Northwestern, braine freeze, Dr. Yasha Kayan, Good Question, Heather Brown, Ice Cream, sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ice cream might be the perfect summer treat, but the delicious desert can come with a mind-numbing side effect.

The scientific name for the brain freeze we can get from eating something cold too fast is called “sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia,” which means pain in your nerve on the roof of your mouth. Why exactly it happens isn’t quite clear, even to neurologists.

“We think it has to do with the body’s reaction to the cold, like a protective mechanism,” said Dr. Yasha Kayan, a neurointerventionalist at Abbott Northwestern. “One of the theories is that there’s extra blood flow to the brain and that increases the pressure in the brain and gives you a headache.”

Dr. Kayan says the mechanism of what happens during a brain freeze may be similar to what migraine sufferers go through. The pain is likely not in the brain, but rather the lining of the brain, or referred pain from a person’s face.

“It’s like when you get pain in another location and because your nerves are complicated, they can transfer the pain and feel like you’re hurting somewhere else,” he said. “It’s kind of like when people have shoulder pain when they’re having a heart attack.”

So, take the advice at Katelyn and Owen Ayer, who had finished their DQ Blizzards moments earlier.

“Drink water or drink milk and slow down.”

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.