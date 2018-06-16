MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Orono Police Department is thanking one of its officers and a man who had the courage to share his story.

On Saturday, the police department shared a post of a man, who said he finally met the officer who saved his life after he tried killing himself.

The man, Collin, said he tried taking his life on November 5, 2013. He said Officer Kyle Russeth literally saved his life.

“I was coaxed outta my house in Mound by officer Kyle, and was dead for 4 min on my front lawn while he performed CPR on me. He saved me, when I didn’t feel like I was worth saving,” Collin wrote.

Collin said he recently got to meet, hug and say thank you to Russeth.

In the metro area, people in crisis can call **CRISIS (274747) from a mobile phone. This mobile phone service will soon be available statewide.

Crisis Text Line is a text-based crisis line available 24/7. Text MN to 741741.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available without interruption at 800-273-TALK (8255).



