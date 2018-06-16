MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are dead and two others injured after an accident in a north Minneapolis alley.

It happened near Lowry and Penn Avenues North at around 8 p.m. Friday. Police say a van traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a telephone pole before hitting a parked car.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman has more from a man whose vehicle was also hit, but survived.

“God, God is real,” said Kym Trueblood.

Kym Trueblood is counting his blessings today.

“That’s too close. Another minute, another half a second, I might not be here,” Trueblood said.

He was driving past the intersection of Lowry and Penn when he nearly became a victim in a crash that killed two people and left two others seriously injured.

“I passed the alley way, I saw a van barreling. It had to be about 100 miles an hour and it just clipped the bottom of my truck,” Trueblood said.

According to police, that van was one of two vehicles officers noticed traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of the second vehicle was pulled over and told officers they were chasing the van that hit him and took off.

“The officer got into his squad car and drove in the direction that he had last seen that suspect vehicle traveling, northbound through the alley just west of Penn, struck a passenger car and struck a telephone pole and flipped over,” John Elder with the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Police say the unmarked police car was not chasing the van at the time of the crash. Witnesses say they were near 29th and Queen and noticed the van seconds before the officer did.

“She speeds up the alley and we’re like ‘what in the world’ and then seven seconds later we see the undercover pull out the alley and immediately turn the lights on and speed up after her,” said Marquis Harris.

One person in the parked car died, as did someone in the suspect vehicle.

The investigation into the crash continues.