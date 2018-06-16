ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian died a day after being hit by a vehicle in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Como Avenue and Rice Street. Authorities responded and found an adult male lying in the street on Como Avenue, just west of Rice Street.

Emergency personnel transported the man to Regions Hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle involved was heading northbound on Rice Street and turning to head westbound on Como Avenue when the pedestrian was hit. Authorities say the driver is cooperating with investigators, and police say they do not suspect the driver was impaired.

St. Paul police say no arrests have been made in the crash, which remains under investigation.