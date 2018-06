MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was hospitalized overnight following a shooting in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called just after midnight to the intersection of Oxford Street and Thomas Avenue, in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.