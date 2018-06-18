Filed Under:Ketamine, Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Department, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis officials say an independent investigation is planned of a city report that its police officers have repeatedly asked medical responders to sedate people with the powerful tranquilizer ketamine.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the third-party investigation on Monday.

In a statement, Frey and Arradondo said, “The people of Minneapolis deserve transparency from their government.” The search for candidates to perform the investigation will begin immediately.

A draft report obtained by the Star Tribune said the drug caused heart or breathing failure in some instances and suspects had to be revived or intubated.

The Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct investigation found the number of documented ketamine injections during police calls increased from three in 2012 to 62 last year.

