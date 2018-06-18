Filed Under:Bicyclist Hit, St. Paul Police Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say a bicyclist was injured after being hit by a vehicle in St. Paul Monday night.

The St. Paul Police Department responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Griggs St. and Concordia Avenue. Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was on a bicycle when she was hit by a vehicle.

Police say they don’t know the extent of the victim’s injuries. The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police.

What led up to the incident is under investigation.

