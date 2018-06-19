Filed Under:Attorney General, Border Security, Border Separations, Illegal Immigration, Lori Swanson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has joined with 20 other Democratic attorneys general nationwide in demanding that the Trump administration end a “zero tolerance” policy that has resulted in children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The state prosecutors say in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that the policy is inhumane and draconian. And they say raises serious concerns regarding the violation of children’s rights, and the constitutional principles of due process and equal protection.

The letter, led by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, says the practice is contrary to American values and must be stopped.

In a separate statement, Swanson says, “Splitting children from parents is inhumane, and we can do better as a nation.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch