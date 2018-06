MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to a new survey, America’s favorite vegetable is broccoli.

The survey (which, to be completely forthright, was conducted by Green Giant) also found that broccoli was Minnesota’s top veggie.

Green Giant’s survey showed Wisconsin preferred corn, which was also in the lead for Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska. South Dakota opted for green beans.

The survey was conducted by Green Giant in April and May.